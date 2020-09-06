ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday, September 7, marks six months since the first COVID-19 case was announced in St. Louis County. Since then, the state has reported more than 94,000 coronavirus cases.
Life has undoubtedly changed for everybody in the past six months. Thousands of people ended up in hospitals and over 1,600 people lost their lives due to complications caused by the virus. Hospitals neared capacity and the entire health care system had to adapt to perhaps an inevitable outbreak. Half a million Missourians lost their jobs and thousands of people had less food on the table.
Here's where we stand six months later:
Cases
St. Louis County holds the most cases among the state's 114 counties and accounts for more than 20% of the state's total cases. The county passed 20,000 cases on Thursday and reached 20,574 cases on Sunday.
Kansas City holds the second highest cases in the state at 9,720 cases and St. Louis City is third on the list with 6,269 cases.
Missouri's top 10 counties with COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 6
|County
|Cases
|St. Louis County
|20,574
|Kansas City
|9,720
|St. Louis City
|6,308
|St. Charles County
|6,140
|Jackson County
|6,002
|Greene County
|3,904
|Boone County
|3,473
|Jefferson County
|3,064
|Jasper County
|1,783
|Clay County
|1,493
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases on both sides of the river by county]
People in their 20s and 30s hold the most cases among all age groups in the state, accounting for 37% of all cases.
Cases among people under 20 rose significantly in the past month. On August 6, the state had 6,404 cases for the 0-19 age group. On Sept. 6, the number was 12,382, an increase of 93%.
Missouri's reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|5,585
|399
|7.1%
|June
|8,404
|173
|2.1%
|July
|28,772
|166
|0.6%
|August
|34,588
|304
|0.8%
Missouri reached a milestone with testing at the end of last week with 1 million people PCR* tested across the state. Missouri's 7-day positivity rate reached 13.8% on Sunday, the highest in months, and well above the national average of 5.4%.
With all people tested and all positive results, the state sits at an overall positivity rate of 9%.
As of Sunday, the state has seen 94,594 COVID-19 cases since March.
Deaths
Missouri reported the most deaths in May after the virus spread across long-term care facilities and claimed hundreds of elderly lives. More than 800 people above 80 have died since the outbreak.
The virus caused enough complications to kill a total of 1,502 people above 60 across the state, accounting for 88.5% of Missouri's total deaths.
Missouri's COVID-19 cases and deaths by age as of Sept. 6
|Age
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-19
|12,382
|0
|20-29
|20,892
|7
|30-39
|14,279
|11
|40-49
|12,775
|33
|50-59
|12,639
|105
|60-69
|9,566
|241
|70-79
|5,824
|429
|80+
|4,850
|832
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, no one under the age of 20 has died from the virus. A total of seven people in their 20s and 11 people in their 30s have died since March.
Reported COVID-19-related deaths dropped in June and July by more than 50% in comparison to May but then went up again in August. However, the case/fatality rate remains lower than it was at the beginning of the outbreak. The rate in May was 7.14% and went down to 0.87% in August.
St. Louis County carries the most deaths in the state at 760, making 45% of the state's total deaths.
As of Sunday, the state has seen 1,697 COVID-19-related deaths since March.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospital admissions reached a peak in April in the St. Louis region and went down for May and June but then numbers started rising again in July and August. Across Missouri, the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in a single day was on Aug. 25 at 1,009 hospitalizations.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, 66.5% of the inpatient beds at SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s hospitals in the St. Louis region were filled as of Aug. 31.
A total of 5,406 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from these hospitals as of Sunday.
Unemployment
Since the virus reached Missouri, more than 500,000 people filed for unemployment due to COVID-19. Several hundred businesses closed for good and others barely survived the temporary shutdowns.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency on March 13 and a statewide stay-at-home order went into effect on April 6.
Missourians filed the most unemployment claims a couple weeks after the first case was announced with a total of 104,230 claims for week ending March 28.
Top 5 counties for COVID-19 unemployment claims as of Aug. 29
|County
|Unemployment claims
|St. Louis
|102,072
|Jackson
|63,393
|St. Charles
|37,265
|St. Louis City
|36,890
|Greene
|28,767
As of Aug. 29, a total of 534,555 people filed for unemployment across the state. St. Louis County residents filed the most claims in the state at 102,072.
------
* PCR testing is the primary test for COVID-19. It looks for the virus' genetic material in the respiratory tract for an active infection of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. A Serology test is an antibodies test and sees if there has been an infection in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.