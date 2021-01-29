ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Historical Society is celebrating Black History Month in February with a fascinating stroll down memory lane.
You can take a tour of The Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis City. Many may not be aware of the rich history it boasts from its former residents who once walked those streets.
You may already know Rock and Roll Legend Chuck Berry called The Ville home but so did iconic tennis star Arthur Ashe as well as Tine Turner and many more. That's why the Missouri Historical Society will be offering guided tours.
Click here to learn more.
