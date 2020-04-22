ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Years from now, history books will teach the youth of the world of the Revolutionary War, The Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, 9-11.....and COVID-19.
What will your memories be of the coronavius? This is your chance to make them.
The Missouri Historical Society is collecting "Stories of the Pandemic," where St. Louisans go online and send them stories, pictures and videos. Everyone has a story. This is your chance to share yours.
So far, the museum has collected about 120 stories. Some show our daily lives. Others the precautions we are dealing with to keep everyone safe, such as a bride and groom wearing masks.
"A very unusual way to have a wedding right they had to do many things remotely, and the bride and groom out of the abundance of caution wore face masks and so they had their, their kiss captured on camera with their their face masks on."
And of course, many of us are teachers in our spare time.
"Being silly and starting home-school with their parents as their teacher, you know, so we've gotten a good mix of stories."
And many of us have been brought to tears.
"She had just been told and reminded over and over, that she couldn't go and hug her cousin, a little four year old trying to understand what social distancing means."
Some stories talk about coping.
"Many of us are sort of retreating to nature to try to find some comfort and so she was chasing sunsets around St Louis and captured a beautiful one."
While others will remember how we have reached out during these difficult times.
"Even though we're all kind of enduring this separately. There's so much commonality among the stories."
The museum is sharing some of the stories on social media and online. Some of the submissions may be considered for addition to the historical society's permanent collection.
