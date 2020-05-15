ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With fewer people on the roads, law enforcement says drivers still hitting the highways are using light traffic as an excuse to hit the gas pedal.
Since January, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued 50 percent more speeding tickets compared to the same time last year.
Troopers saw 40 percent fewer vehicles on the roads in April compared to last year and the number of fatalities dropped 14 percent.
However, drivers are still not being as safe as they should be.
“People were driving at higher speeds more often. Our troopers were reporting stopping vehicles in excess of 100 miles per hour numerous times per day," said Corporal Dallas Thompson.
Thompson said the concern for troopers is the number of drivers speeding now might not slow down when roads start to fill-up again as these stay-at-home orders begin to expire.
