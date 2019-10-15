ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Patrols in St. Louis City by Missouri state troopers are set to start on Tuesday, News 4 has learned.
About 12 troopers will be dedicated to St. Louis interstates while others will work with the federal ATF Task, US Marshals and the task force that targets gang activity.
READ: Officials weigh use of MSHP troopers to curb St. Louis gun violence
It is all part of the city’s and state’s plan to combat violent crime.
The troopers will allow local police to focus on high-crime areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.