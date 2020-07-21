JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As part of a five-state speed enforcement campaign, the Missouri Highway Patrol said they issued nearly 600 speeding citations this past weekend across the state.
The enforcement happened July 17-18 from noon to midnight each day.
In total, 598 speeding tickets were given out, 200 of them were for drivers traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, highway patrol said.
Other citations given were:
- Citations for moving violations – 668
- Warnings – 1,256
- Traffic Stops – 2,557
- Speed Citations – 598
- Seat Belt Citations – 264
- Motorist Assists – 513
- Crashes – 119
The Missouri State Highway Patrol took part in the five state campaign to address what they said is a drastic increase in excessive speeding during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said fatal crashes have increased 16% compared to this time last year.
The other states to participate in the enforcement were Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska and Kansas.
“Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, ‘If I could just go back …,’” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in its press release.
