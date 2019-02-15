ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several accidents impacted major roads and highways Friday afternoon and evening.
Firefighters were on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-64 at Kingshighway.
According to authorities, accidents impacted both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
A multi-vehicle crash was also reported on Kingshighway at Maryland in the Central West End.
Two accidents were reported on I-70, one at West Florrisant which closed two eastbound lanes and another past Zumbehl Road that closed one eastbound land.
The West Florissant accident had reported injuries.
In the St. Louis area, Missouri Highway Patrol responded to 459 calls for service as of 8 p.m. Crews responded to 129 crashes where seven people were injured.
