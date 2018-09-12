SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A portion of Highway 30 in southwest St. Louis County is closed while crews investigate an early morning crash.
The crash occurred on eastbound Highway 30 at Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of the roadway have been closed to traffic while emergency crews are on the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 they have been called to assist the Sunset Hills Police Department with a crash with injuries at the location.
It is currently unknown how long the lanes will be closed or the extent of injuries.
