ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Lynn Wakefield is like many Missouri residents, she’s pre-registered with hospital systems and her county health department, but she’s playing the waiting game.
“What we’re getting from everybody is we don’t know. We don’t know when we’re going to get the vaccine, we don’t know how this is going to play out,” said Wakefield, a St. Charles County resident.
Wakefield is 62-years-old and has COPD, her husband is 67-years-old and just underwent heart surgery. They both qualify for COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri’s Phase 1B Tier 2.
According to CDC data, Missouri ranks last out of the 50 states when it comes to vaccine rollout. A spokesperson for the state health department responded Monday with a statement to that ranking.
“The total amount of vaccines shipped to Missouri (as of 1/25/21) are 661,400, of those 304,434 (46%) have not been reported or administered. To date, over 351,000 doses have been administered, and 4.4% of the eligible population have received at least their first dose of the vaccine,” said Lisa Cox, spokesperson for Missouri Department of Health.
Illinois ranks only slightly better at 45th, with 4.6 percent of the population vaccinated.
Cox says a large part of the problem is supply and demand.
“The limited allotments that our state receives continues to limit the rate at which people are vaccinated, but we have also become aware that some of Missouri’s vaccinators have not been administering vaccinations as efficiently as we have been asking, but we are working with these providers to increase the speed at which they get vaccines into arms,” read the statement.
But at Monday night’s St. Louis County Health Department Advisory Board meeting, the acting co-director says they are overwhelmed with demand and no vaccine dose is going unused.
“There’s no wasted doses from us,” said Spring Schmidt.
As of Monday, Schmidt says there are around 450,000 St. Louis County residents that fall into the current open phases, including 40,000 1A workers, which is where their primary focus remains. There are also 15,000 people in 1B Tier 1, which includes first responders and 390,000 in Tier 2, which includes those older than 65 and those 18-64 with health conditions that qualify.
“I get 3,900 doses a week, I hope I will continue to get 3,900 doses a week but it isn’t a guarantee,” said Schmidt.
St. Louis County will get their third shipment on Tuesday, while St. Louis City hopes to get their first.
“We have to have the vaccine supply and we need a way for people to get appointments for that, we don’t want long lines but we will do big events, but we will continue to do small events provided we can keep the supply going,” said St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson.
St. Louis County plans to announce a mass vaccination site this week that will initially handle 250-500 vaccinations a day, with the hopes of ramping that up to 1,000 as supply allows.
The State of Missouri also points to the federal pharmacy program as a place where vaccines are being distributed from the federal supply.
“A large amount of the distributed amount sits with the federal pharmacy partnership, which was activated to serve long-term care staff and residents. To date, unfortunately, the federal partnership has administered only 17% of those shots,” said Cox.
Walgreens was expected to complete the first round of doses to long-term care facilities as of Monday. Neither CVS, Walgreens nor Walmart has opened up vaccine distribution for the general public in Missouri at this time.
