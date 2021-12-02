Missouri health department withheld report showing mask mandates work from public, unearthed emails show

MISSOURI (KMOV/KCTV) -- New records and emails show that state health officials found that mask mandates do in fact work, but did not release that information to the public.
The Missouri Independent reports Gov. Mike Parson's office requested the Health Department analyze data during the worst part of the delta surge this summer. The study compared infection and death rates in places that had mask mandates like the city and St. Louis County to the rest of the state.
The study found jurisdictions with mask mandates experienced an average of 15.8 cases per 100,000 people per day while places without a mask mandates had 21.7 cases per day.
The state Health Director Donald Kauerauf acknowledged in an email that the study's results showed the effectiveness of mask mandates, and forwarded the information to the governor's office.
However, that information was never included in material the department prepared for cabinet meetings, and was never released to the public, according to the Missouri Independent.
The newly-unearthed emails show the information and data was forwarded from the Missouri's health director on Nov. 3 of this year to Alex Tuttle, the governor's legislative budget director who has been a key figure in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that thread of emails that also includes other Missouri health officials, the health director wrote, "(T)here are 'lots' of variables that must be considered before we can definitively assess the impact of wearing a mask (or not wearing a mask) in Missouri before and during the primary Delta period.
"However, I think we can say with great confidence reviewing hte public health literature and then looking at the results in your study that communities where masks were required had a lower positivity rate per 100,000 and experienced lower death rates."
The emails and data come from the "Documenting COVID-19 project," a searchable database of documents and emails pertaining to states' COVID-19 strategies and responses. The information has been obtained through public records requests and can be found here.
Information for this report was obtained through KCTV, the Missouri Independent and the emails/records themselves.
