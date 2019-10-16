ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri has one of the highest murder rates in the country, according to a just-released “State of Safety” report from SafeWise.
SafeWise looked at FBI statistics from 2013-2017 to compile the list, which was released this month. According to the report, in those five years the United States averaged 4.9 homicides per every 100,000 people. The report notes the rate is low compared to other countries.
SafeWise ranked Louisiana as the state with the highest murder rate with 11.1 murders per 100,000 people. Mississippi came in second with 8.0 murders per 100,000 residents and Missouri rounded out the top three with 7.9 murders per 100,000 residents.
According to the report, in Missouri 45 percent of residents are concerned about being murdered by a stranger. The report also noted that 19 percent of Missouri residents are worried about being murdered by someone they know.
SafeWise reports that Missouri’s murder rate rose 61 percent over the five years that were examined.
Illinois’ murder rate was 6.5 per 100,000 residents. The data compiled showed that 55 percent of residents in the state are concerned about being murdered by a stranger, while 31 percent are concerned about being murdered by someone they know.
Click here to read the full report from SafeWise.
