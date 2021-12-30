ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri has one of the lowest gas price averages across the country
AAA reports that Missouri drivers are paying $2.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. In Illinois, drivers are paying $3.36. The national average is $3.28
According to Gas Buddy, the national average is expected to rise to $3.41 a gallon in 2022. The projected increase would be a reversal of the recent trend of falling prices. Experts said the rise is likely due to pandemic recovery and rising demand.
