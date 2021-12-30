You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri has one of the lowest gas price averages across the country

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

AAA reports that Missouri drivers are paying $2.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. In Illinois, drivers are paying $3.36. The national average is $3.28

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri has one of the lowest gas price averages across the country

AAA reports that Missouri drivers are paying $2.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. In Illinois, drivers are paying $3.36. The national average is $3.28

According to Gas Buddy, the national average is expected to rise to $3.41 a gallon in 2022. The projected increase would be a reversal of the recent trend of falling prices. Experts said the rise is likely due to pandemic recovery and rising demand.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.