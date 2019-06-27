JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to sign an executive order declaring state offices closed on Friday, July 5.
“The Fourth of July reminds us of the freedoms we cherish as Americans and the brave men and women who have fought to preserve this great country. Missouri is known as a state that honors our veterans. May we never forget their selfless sacrifice on behalf of freedom. I have witnessed it through my time in the military, law enforcement, and as an elected official," Governor Parson said. "Thank you to our state team members for everything you do for Missouri, and may God continue to bless you all. From my family to yours, we wish you a peaceful and joyous Independence Day weekend."
According to Parson’s office, the governor plans to sign the executive order on July 3.
