ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be in St. Louis, St. Clair and Phelps County Thursday to promote his proposed infrastructure plan that would fix 250 of Missouri’s bridges that are in poor condition.
This week, the governor is visiting five of those 250 bridges.
Parson visited bridges in Kansas City and Hannibal Wednesday as a part of his “Focus on Bridges” proposal.
“Missouri has one of the nation’s largest highway systems with one of the lowest levels of funding in the county – it is now time to fix Missouri’s infrastructure needs,” Governor Parson said. “Our plan to address Missouri’s critical infrastructure needs, funding through budget savings, will accelerate more than $1 billion worth of local projects with no new tax dollars.”
Missouri has 10,385 bridges on the state highway system, the sixth most in the nation. Of that total, 922 are in poor condition.
Parson will visit the Gravois Road bridges at Saline creek in Fenton at 2 p.m. Thursday. He will then take a tour of Rte. AD at Happy Sac Creek in Franklin County at 3:15 p.m.
