ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Republicans want Governor Mike Parson to call for a special session to address what they claim are election security concerns.
Several members have sent a letter to the governor saying certain issues are being held up in the senate. This includes items like voter ID and mass mail-in voting.
The committee claims the country saw many discrepancies in last year's presidential election. The DOJ says there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Missouri joins several other Republican-led states questioning the election. Georgia passed new voting laws in March placing more restrictions on absentee voting and making it a crime to offer water to voters waiting in lines. Last week another GOP-led state, Florida, signed a restrictive voting bill into law.
