ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The chaos at the Capitol continues to have fallout. Some Republicans are even pondering their own futures.
Missouri’s Republican Party is without a leader after the executive director, Jean Evans, has resigned.
Evans is a former state representative and told News 4 she had planned to leave her post.
But after Wednesday’s melee, Evans said the time was now.
“I was concerned and alarmed, but what I was hearing from certain elements in the party, calling for a coup, or threatening behavior towards me because I wasn't on board with a coup and felt it was better to leave a little early than have to defend their behavior or endure their harassment quite frankly,” said Evans.
She says she doesn't put responsibility at the feet of elected officials, but at people who were often anonymously being threatening.
She says most Republicans reject the violence.
“It’s time for self reflection, both parties, all of us, myself included and grassroots supporters and think about what your values are, who you support and what you want this country to look like. Let’s get back to basics like, ‘Love Thy Neighbor’, that's a good place to start."
What’s next for her? Evans says she'll be doing business consulting.
