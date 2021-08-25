ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A long-time political consultant and lobbyist, whose influence has helped many Missouri republican candidates has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.
David Barklage appeared in federal court Wednesday and changed his plea, telling the judge: “I take full responsibility.” Federal prosecutors claimed that between 2012 and 2014, Barklage failed to report income from three different sources. One such source was the political campaign for then-Lt. Governor Peter Kinder.
Kinder and Barklage parted ways and Barklage went to work for Kinder’s opponent John Brunner in the 2016 Governor’s race.
In court, Barklage admitted he knowingly failed to report a total of more than $443,000 in income on his tax returns, thereby owing close to $152,000 in back taxes.
Barklage has many ties in political circles, including recently. Last year, he was a consultant to the Uniting Missouri PAC, which helped Missouri Governor Parson win the governor’s race. In addition to his own company, The Barklage Company, prosecutors said he had 50 percent ownership in a company called Barklage and Knodell. His partner, Robert Knodell, has served as Parson’s Chief of Staff and earlier this year was tapped by Parson to be the acting state health director, following Dr. Randall Williams’ departure.
Barklage and his attorney declined to be interviewed by News 4 Wednesday. In a statement, Barklage wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions and intend to make full restitution. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family and friends, and apologize for any embarrassment my personal tax issues have caused for them."
His attorney, Joseph Passanise provided an additional statement which reads: “We intend to ask the Court for probation, based upon Mr. Barklage’s acceptance of responsibility and payment of full restitution.”
News 4 asked Passanise if Barklage was cooperating in any other federal investigation, to which he said they had no comment while they await sentencing. The US Attorney’s Office also declined to comment.
Barklage is scheduled to be sentenced December 2. He faces up to three years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.