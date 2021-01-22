SULLIVAN, Mo. (KPHO) – An 8-year-old girl in Sullivan, Missouri is getting bombarded with phone calls at all hours of the day from people thinking they’re calling the Arizona COVID-19 vaccine hotline.
“I had to turn off my phone because it kept waking me up in the middle of the night,” Sophia Garcia said.
Garcia used to live in the Phoenix area before her family moved, and her number is very close to the hotline number.
“We just went through and deleted probably 30 to 40 phone calls,” said Emily Lewis, the girl’s mother.
Lewis said she offered to change her daughter's number, but Garcia said it is so easy to remember she wants to keep it.
“She was upset over the weekend, but now this morning right before school, she woke up and she's like, 'I’m going to change my voicemail.' We'll see if this helps,” Lewis said.
Garcia then changed her voicemail to give the actual hotline number. While the new recording might not completely stop the misdials, she hopes people will at least by nicer when they realize they got the wrong number.
