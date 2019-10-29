ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The State of Missouri is getting closer to selling land to St. Louis City that is believed to be for an MLS stadium.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission gave the approval for its director to enter an agreement to sell the land, located at I-64 and 22nd Street near Union Station, to the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority. (LCRA).
According to state documents, the sale is expected to close in December. Officials are also authorizing improvements to the ramp from Jefferson onto I-64.
The St. Louis MLS expansion franchise is expected to start play in 2022. News 4 has reached out to the ownership group and is waiting to hear back.
