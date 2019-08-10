ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri is getting millions of dollars to upgrade 911 call centers with new technology.
Missouri will get $3.2 million to improve 911 call centers across the state as part of a grant program from the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Transportation.
The money will be used to upgrade call centers with Next Generation (NG911) technology.
The NG911 will create a faster emergency system, with enhanced image and video processing qualities as well as advanced mapping capabilities.
Missouri is among 34 other states receiving the grant.
