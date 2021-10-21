MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- AAA Gas Prices recently reported an alarming number for Missourians. And it's costing you more every time you're at the pump.
The statewide gas price average in Missouri hit $3.05 last weekend. That price is a jump of 8 cents from one week earlier.
One year ago, Missourians were paying $1.20 less per gallon. The highest average gas prices in the state today can be found in Columbia and Jefferson City, according to AAA. Drivers in Joplin, on the other hand, pay the least on average.
AAA pointed to the cost of crude oil as the main reason gas prices have seen a spike in the last year. The cost of one barrel of crude oil is topping $80 today compared to around $60 in August.
To save fuel, AAA recommends planning ahead to use less fuel for errand runs, travel outside of high-traffic times whenever possible and removing any unnecessary, bulky items from your car.
