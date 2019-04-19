RAYTOWN, Mo. (CNN) -- Some firefighters from Raytown, Missouri near Kansas City were caught on camera helping a man by pushing him in his broken wheelchair.
The firefighters rode up on the man Tuesday and noticed that his electric wheelchair was not working, so they got out of their firetruck and pushed him up the hill, about a mile, to his house.
One of the crew said they were more than happy to help out.
If you look closely in the video, you can see the man is carrying a fishing pole.
