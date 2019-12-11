COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Watch out, Clark Griswold, because a Missouri family's Christmas decoration game is going to be tough to top.
The Hughes' house in the Cascades neighborhood in Columbia boasts 50 inflatables.
Chris Hughes said he pieces it together like a puzzle every year.
It started about eight years ago.
He said his son loved the inflatables and it's just grown every year.
"It's kind of like an ugly Christmas sweater,” Hughes said. “It's an ugly Christmas yard and we recognize that and that's okay with us. We enjoy it and we have fun and that's what it's meant to do. To have fun and enjoy the holidays."
As the display has grown, the family has started to run out of space. Now their next door neighbors have offered up their yards for more room.
