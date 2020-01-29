ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri is getting one of the worst ratings in the country from the American Lung Association in the group's new report on the State of Tobacco Control.
The lung association gave Missouri an "F" in four categories, including tobacco prevention and control program funding, tobacco taxes, smoke-free air, and minimum age. Missouri scored a "D" for access to cessation services.
Now, the American Lung Association is pressing Missouri lawmakers to do more.
"Some of the things we would like to see in Jefferson City include increased funding for cessation programs for all Missourians. And the second is to pass comprehensive smoke free laws, not only at state level, but at the local level too," said Brett Schuette, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Missouri.
Illinois fared much better in the report, scoring two "As" for smoke-free air and minimum age, but Illinois still failed when it came to funding for prevention programs.
