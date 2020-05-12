ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Customers getting their favorite drinks from cocktail bars to-go will be able to enjoy the service a little longer.
On April 14, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced they'd temporarily allow bars and restaurants to sell packaged alcohol beverages to customers who are ordering curbside or drive through pick-up. Tuesday, the end date for that order was extended from May 15 to June 15.
State Representative Nick Schroer said additionally, he has several amendments he is hopeful will be passed this week to make to-go sales permanent.
"My amendments would make it permanent and that has a ton of support with Republicans and Democrats to help our local businesses," he said.
Normally, alcohol being sold to-go must be in its original packaging, but under the temporary rules, establishments are allowed to repackage it, following very specific guidelines.
Drinks must be in a “durable, leakproof, and sealable” container, and the size of the container must meet the size requirements already established in the state regulations.
The container also must be sealed with something tamper-proof, like tape or a bag.
The goal is to allow establishments to recoup some of the lost sales they have endured while not able to sell alcohol to customers.
Customers must order the drink at the same time as they order food.
