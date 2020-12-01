ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri could soon receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said the state is expecting a shipment of about 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime around December 15.
The timeline is reliant on the FDA approving Pfizer's Emergency Use Authorization, which is expected this month.
The state released their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on November 23, outlining the order of who will receive the vaccines when they become available.
The Centers for Disease Control released guidelines for prioritization, recommending that Phase 1A be "paid and unpaid people serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and cannot work from home" and Phase 1B as “people who play a key role in keeping the essential functions of society running and cannot socially distance in the workplace.”
