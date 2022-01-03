Missouri expands COVID testing site to the Family Arena in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Monday, Missouri plans to expand access to COVID tests.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is starting drive-thru testing at the Family Arena in St. Charles. The department said you will need an appointment as walk-ins will not be accepted.
To make an appointment you can visit the website here.
