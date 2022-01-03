Missouri expands COVID testing site at the Family Arena in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Monday, Missouri expanded access to COVID tests.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services started drive-thru testing at the Family Arena in St. Charles. The department said you will need an appointment as walk-ins will not be accepted. To make an appointment you can visit the website here.
The site is being run by AIM Laboratories, who is contracted by the state. Right now, its goal is to exceed 500 appointments per day.
"The state came to us and said, 'We're in a dire need to alleviate some of the stress on the hospital systems," said Raza Naqvi, CEO of AIM Laboratories. "Because when the surge starts coming, more and more people go to the hospitals and began choking down the emergency departments."
On Monday, workers were able to see about 40 cars per hour. Like other fields, Naqvi said he's experiencing a staffing shortage.
"We have executives out here helping set up and run the site today," he said.
Those with appointments are able to enter the Family Arena parking lot from both the north and south directions.
On Monday, Gurbreet Atwal and his family entered from the south side and only waited a matter of minutes.
"Probably 10 minutes," he said. "Our appointment was at 3 pm and we got here a little late, but the line has been moving."
Other people, many of whom entered on the north side of the property, said they waited much longer.
"We've been here two hours," said one woman, as she and her family approached the tent to be tested.
The site will be open every day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through January 13.
The St. Charles County Health Department reported a 15 percent positivity rate over the last seven days, with 165 people hospitalized as of Monday. The department is offering COVID-19 testing, but on a much smaller scale with limited appointments.
