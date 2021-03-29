ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of Missourians are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the state of Missouri activated Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout plan on Monday, March 29.
Construction companies are among the industries now eligible for the shot. Ed Miranda is an owner at KMI Construction and said the pandemic has kept his company from holding some in-person meetings with clients. He stayed up until midnight hoping to be one of the first in Phase 2 to secure an appointment.
“We set the alarms and I was actually able to do it through CVS, so I have an appointment set for Friday at CVS” Miranda said. “Not bad for getting it on midnight and having an appointment on Friday already."
Dozens of other occupations also qualify under Phase 2. Those working in critical manufacturing, financial services and the homeless are now eligible. Those employed in the commercial facilities sector are eligible, too. That means people working in casinos, retail, real estate, stadiums, zoos and amusement parks can get the shot.
As eligibility expands, companies like American Airlines, Trader Joe’s, McDonald’s, Target and Instacart are offering incentives for employees who get the vaccine. Instacart employee Amy Rudd got her first shot two weeks ago. Once she’s fully vaccinated the company said she’ll get a $25 stipend.
“It just made me feel like they value the people that work for them and they want them to get vaccinated so they can feel more at ease when we’re shopping,” Rudd said.
For a full list of categories that are eligible under Phase 2 click here.
