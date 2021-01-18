ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has entered the second tier of Phase 1B Monday.
Even though the state is moving into the next phase, finding the vaccine may be difficult. St. Louis Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza said Thursday that while the region has the supply to vaccinate first responders, healthcare workers and emergency service personnel, the next phase may stress the vaccination supply line.
That phase covers those over 65 and adults with underlying conditions, a population that is far larger than the one making up Phase 1A.
In St. Louis County, there are over 7,000 healthcare workers who still need to take the shot. Officials said they are close to running out of doses included in their first shipment. When asked if St. Louis City is ready for Phase 1B, health experts told News 4 they’re not because they are still waiting for their first shipment.
Those who fit into the Tier 2 category should call their local pharmacy or healthcare provider to find out when the vaccines may be available.
Here’s a list of vaccinators released by the state for each county.
