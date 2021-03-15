JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the next phase in the vaccination rollout will begin March 15.

That tier, Phase 1B Tier 3, includes 550,000 essential workers across the state, including teachers and grocery store workers. To see a full list of who is included in this phase, click here.

“With vaccine supply steadily increasing, we believe we are in a good position to activate Phase 1B - Tier 3, which will make approximately 550,000 more Missourians eligible to receive a vaccine," said Governor Parson.

Including this upcoming phase, 3.5 million of Missourians will be eligible to be vaccinated and Parson said 40 percent of those will not look to be vaccinated.

How the vaccines are administered will vary from community to community as more names are added to who is eligible.

This week, The State of Missouri was allotted more than 120,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and then 128,5000 doses following the next week. According to the state, more than 233,600 vaccine doses have been shipped to CVS and Walgreens and 38,990 doses have been shipped to Walmart, Healthmart and Hy-Vee locations throughout the state.

The governor heard that people from the St. Louis area are driving two, three or four hours to rural areas to get the vaccine.

"...They're going out there to rural Missouri getting a vaccine...the same amount of people wherever you are, the formula is the same...based on the population where you're at, so there's nobody in rural Missouri getting vaccinated any more than any of the urban areas," Parson said.

According to the CDC, Missouri is the second lowest in the nation for average COVID-19 cases, Parson mentioned. The state's 7-day positivity rate is 6.1 percent.