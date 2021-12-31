Missouri ends its emergency order as St. Louis hospitals see the highest admission of COVID-19 patients

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' most trusted leaders in the health care system are "disappointed" Missouri Governor Mike Parson is allowing the state's public health emergency order to expire, as daily new infections are higher than previous surges.
Parson announced the state's emergency order will expire on December 31 and it will not be renewed, saying there's no longer a need for a state of emergency with vaccines and existing efforts to mitigate the virus.
The state's emergency order - which was declared on March 13, 2020 and was renewed five times - allowed the Missouri National Guard to be activated for COVID-19 related missions, like assisting testing sites and mass vaccine clinics. The order also gave flexibility to health care providers across the state, allowing to expand care to patients.
"As health care providers, we will continue to do all we can to meet the burgeoning health care needs of COVID and non-COVID patients, but those efforts are more difficult with the expiration of the emergency order," the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said in a statement in response to Parson's announcement.
The task force said the emergency order "allowed expanded utilization of telehealth services, the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity when required by demand, and the opportunity to eliminate barriers to testing and treatment of COVID patients in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services"
The expiration of the order was announced the same day task force hospitals admitted the highest number of COVID patients in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
"While we want the pandemic emergency to end, the sad fact is that the number of people newly infected with COVID each day now exceeds past surges," the task force said.
A total of 169 new COVID patients were admitted to local hospitals. In total, the task force had 735 COVID patients hospitalized on Thursday, the highest total since January 14, 2021, with 105 patients on ventilators.
Parson never enforced statewide lockdowns or mandates, despite pressure from elected officials and leading health care providers. In his announcement of the order expiration, Parson said he wants Missourians to live a normal life and emphasized the best method to prevent serious illness is through vaccines.
"We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state," Parson said.
The work isn't done for the task force as frontline workers face another surge of infections. Not renewing the order will only further overwhelm the hospital system, slowing down the road to normalcy.
"While disappointed in the expiration of the emergency order, we will work diligently with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and continue advocacy with the state legislature, to reinstate many of the provisions that are essential to providing health care services during this pandemic," the task force said. "For the greater good and health and well-being of our families, neighbors, and state, as a collective medical community, we implore the legislature to work with us."
As of Friday, 815,834 Missourians have been infected with COVID-19 and over 13,000 of them died from complications caused by the virus. The state reports nearly another 3,000 deaths might be related to COVID.
A total of 154,468 St. Louis County residents have been infected with the virus, and over 2,700 of them have died. St. Louis City has seen 32,841 cases and 638 deaths so far.
