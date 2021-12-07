Missouri education officials to ask for pay rise for teachers next year

(KMOV.com) - A new study shows that on average, Missouri teachers earn some of the lowest in the country, something state leaders are vowing to change.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says one of their legislative goals in 2022 includes raising teacher salaries. Right now, the minimum pay for teachers in Missouri is $25,000 a year. State education officials want to increase that to $35,000 per year, starting in the 2024-2025 school year.
Any move to raise teachers' minimum pay must be approved by the Missouri legislature.
