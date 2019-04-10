JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Missouri House has passed a bill to increase fees charged at license offices and it’s now being considered by the State Senate.
Representative Jeff Knight, a Republican from Lebanon, is the author of House Bill 584. The fees charged at license offices haven’t gone up since 1999 but the costs of doing business have.
“The cost of office supplies and everything that we have to do to facilitate an office, the rent, everything, it's very costly to run them,” said Belle LH Schmidt, who operates seven license offices.
License offices in Missouri are not run by the state, but individuals who bid on contracts to operate them. The only revenue they receive to operate come from fees tacked onto the cost of services like issuing driver’s licenses and transferring titles.
Because costs have gone up, the legislature is worried that offices in small towns and rural areas are in danger of closing. That would force people to drive long distances to the nearest office.
Some of Schmidt’s offices are in small towns such as De Soto.
"Those moneys from the other offices, bigger offices really help pull in to support that small office. But if that was the only office I had, I don't know how you would make those ends meet,” said Schmidt.
The proposal would increase the cost of driver’s license by $3.50. A one-year license plate renewal would increase by $2.50 and a two-year renewal would cost $5.00 more.
License office customers News 4 spoke with had mixed reactions.
"It's not fair, as simple as that," said Barbara Scalise.
But Joy White said, "I mean I own my own business and I know fees go up and costs go up.”
If the senate passes the bill and Governor Mike Parson signs it, the fee increases would begin in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.