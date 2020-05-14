ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During Missouri's stay-at-home order, most Department of Motor Vehicle locations were closed.
When the stay-at-home order expired, many locations reopened, but now some people tell News 4 they received a surprise late fee.
Suzanne Haberberger says she received a $25 late fee because her temporary tag for the new car she bought in March expired. However, she says none of the DMV locations near her were open for her to title and register her new car.
“I was very surprised,” said Haberberger.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue website, it says "applicants for title will not be assessed a late title penalty through April 30th.”
The state’s stay-at-home order expired May 4 and Suzzane says that when she visited her local DMV
“You have to provide proof that you tried to get this done since there were places that were open,” said Haberberger, as she described what she was told by an employee at the DMV. “Well, the fact that every location in my county was closed, should have been enough.”
Haberberger, who’s a busy nurse said finding then traveling to an open DMV location was not realistic.
“I said, you know you guys are closed because you don’t want to risk exposing yourself to coronavirus, yet you’re asking me to drive an hour out of the way and risk myself and expose myself,” said Haberberger.
News 4 contacted the Missouri Department of Revenue who said people can fill out a form called “Form 426” to get a refund. Haberberger said she got one of those forms at the DMV, but believes during this difficult and chaotic time for so many people, the state is taking advantage.
“I think they're hoping people don't go the extra mile like I did and fill out that darn form, because it's 25 dollars,” said Haberberger. “But for a lot of people that adds up.”
Looking for a form 426? Here’s a link for you. https://dor.mo.gov/forms/426.pdf
