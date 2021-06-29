ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a stolen Missouri Department of Conservation pickup truck.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the thief forced their way into a maintenance garage for the department in the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road. The theft occurred sometime between 4:30 a.m. June 25 and 6:30 a.m. June 28.
The stolen truck was described as a dark blue 2018 Ford F-150 with State of Missouri Conservation triangular graphics on both the driver and passenger doors. The truck had a conservation license plate of 120125M.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call St. Louis police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.