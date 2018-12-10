FILE - This is an Aug. 3, 2018, file photo showing Missouri defensive end Tre Williams (93) during an NCAA college football practice in Columbia, Mo. Tre Williams has been arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic assault and suspended by the team. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2018, at his off-campus home. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)