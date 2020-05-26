ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 was in Missouri earlier than previously reported, according to new data reported on the the state's coronavirus website.
The first case was present on February 2, which was more than a month before the first publicized case in the state, which was in St. Louis County on March 7.
The state's website now reports ten COVID-19 cases in February. Many more cases were found in the first week of March, the website says.
Lisa Cox, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the date listed on the website reports when symptoms were first noticed, the KC Star reports.
"I wasn't surprised by that," said St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Head Dr. Alex Garza. "I think part of the reason we say a rapid increase in cases in the St. Louis area is that it probably was circulating in the community before we identified that first case."
The state reported 318 cases on May 1, its highest amount in a single day.
Garza also added that due to limited testing, he believes the official number of COVID-19 cases is probably an under count.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he thinks nobody can say for sure when the first Missouri resident contracted COVID-19.
"Nobody knows when the coronavirus started in Missouri. Anybody with any common sense would know that because we know only when the first case was reported that we analyzed," he said. "To try to make a story out of who had it before that day and try to figure out who it was and when it happened. Nobody knows when the first case came here and nobody's going to know because it came from a different area, somebody traveled here."
