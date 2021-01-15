Missouri activates Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations The State of Missouri will begin vaccinating those in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan Thursday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The state of Missouri on Friday released a map showing where COVID-19 vaccines will be administered across the state.

Missouri announced plans to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to millions of more people, beginning yesterday, as the state moves from 1A to 1B.

The state began vaccinating residents in Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state's vaccination plan on Thursday. Tier 1 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who keep Missourians safe, including law enforcement, fire service, and public health professionals, among others, the state said.

Check the map below to see your nearest vaccine location or go to the Missouri website, here.

Missouri, like all states, is experiencing a limited supply of the vaccine. The sites on this map may not yet have vaccine supply available.