ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri announced plans to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to millions of more people, beginning Thursday, as they moved from 1A to 1B.
The state said they will begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state's vaccination plan today. Tier 1 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who keep Missourians safe, including law enforcement, fire service, and public health professionals, among others, the state said.
Phase 1B Tier 2, which will be activated Monday, includes anyone aged 65 and older and any adult with certain underlying conditions.
According to Governor Parson's Vaccination Distribution Team, that’s about 2.5 million Missourians, about 40 percent of the state’s population. Right now, the state says the activation of Phase 1B Tier 3, which includes teachers and other essential workers, is yet to be determined.
Individuals in Phase 1B should work through their employer and/or association to access the vaccine. Individuals in Phase 1B - Tier 2 should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider or visit MOStopsCovid.com to learn when vaccines may be available and how to receive them. A list of vaccinators and regional vaccine implementation teams will be made available at www.MOstopsCovid.com on January 15.
Missourians began receiving first doses of COVID-19 vaccines last month, the state said in a media release. More than 160,000 individuals have received an initial dose, and more than 22,000 have now been fully vaccinated with the 2-dose series.
