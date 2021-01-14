ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri announced plans to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to millions of more people, beginning Thursday, as they moved from 1A to 1B.

The state said they will begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state's vaccination plan today. Tier 1 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who keep Missourians safe, including law enforcement, fire service, and public health professionals, among others, the state said.

Who's in Phase 1B Tier 1? Non-Patient Facing Public Health Infrastructure: Administrators and staff at federal, state, or local public health agencies and other healthcare workers who carry out functions necessary to the operation of the state’s healthcare infrastructure that were not included in 1A.

First Responders: All federal, state, and/or local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs in 1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections, and certain social service agencies.

Emergency Management and Public Works: Federal, state, or local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.

Emergency Services Sector: Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.

Phase 1B Tier 2, which will be activated Monday, includes anyone aged 65 and older and any adult with certain underlying conditions.

Who's in Phase 1B Tier 2? Anyone aged 65 and older

Anyone over 40 years of age who also has a clinical diagnosis of cardiac disease, hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung disease, or obesity (BMI greater than 30)

Anyone with a clinical diagnosis of cardiomyopathy, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, sickle cell disease, or who recently underwent an organ transplant

According to Governor Parson's Vaccination Distribution Team, that’s about 2.5 million Missourians, about 40 percent of the state’s population. Right now, the state says the activation of Phase 1B Tier 3, which includes teachers and other essential workers, is yet to be determined.

Who's in Phase 1B Tier 3? Education: Teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private, and nonprofit pre K – 12.

Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS -licensed facility providing basic care to children

Communications Sector Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services

Dams Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.

Energy Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.

Food/Agriculture Sector – initial: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services.

Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county, and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state, and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within

Information Technology Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services.

Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.

Transportation Systems Sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail, and postal shipping.

Water and Wastewater Systems Sector Employees at public, private, and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.

Individuals in Phase 1B should work through their employer and/or association to access the vaccine. Individuals in Phase 1B - Tier 2 should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider or visit MOStopsCovid.com to learn when vaccines may be available and how to receive them. A list of vaccinators and regional vaccine implementation teams will be made available at www.MOstopsCovid.com on January 15.

Missourians began receiving first doses of COVID-19 vaccines last month, the state said in a media release. More than 160,000 individuals have received an initial dose, and more than 22,000 have now been fully vaccinated with the 2-dose series.