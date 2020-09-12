ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri reached a milestone this weekend as confirmed coronavirus cases topped 100,000 across the state.
In a little over six months since the first COVID-19 diagnosis, 102,600 Missourians got infected with the virus in Missouri and more than 1,700 of them have died.
On Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,974 new cases and three new deaths. The department also reported 1,040 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, the highest in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak. The state's data on hospitalizations is lagging by 72 hours.
[READ: Missouri hits 6 months since first reported COVID-19 case. Here's where we stand now]
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 274 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday in the St. Louis region. Almost 80 of those patients were in intensive care units.
To date, 5,634 patients were discharged from hospitals under the task force.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases on both sides of the river by county]
St. Louis County added 245 new cases on Saturday, the highest daily increase since Aug. 29. The county's total cases reached 21,588 and 768 of those patients have died.
The county accounts for more than 20% of the state's total cases and 44% of the state's total deaths.
