ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across the State of Missouri, the St. Louis metro area has been a hot spot for the outbreak.
As of Tuesday night, Missouri has 272 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 50 percent of those appearing in the St. Louis area.
The City of St. Louis reported a total of 37 cases, with one of those patients having died Monday.
31-year-old Jazmond Dixon was diagnosed just three days before her death, and the COVID-19 virus caused her lungs to rapidly deteriorate.
St. Louis County has also seen a death due to the outbreak; a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.
The county has 100 cases according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the age of patients impacted ranges from 10-70 years old.
St. Charles County reached 11 cases Tuesday, and has one death as well.
All told, including the 14 cases from the Metro East, the St. Louis metro area has 172 total cases. On the Missouri side of the Mississippi River, there are 158 cases in the metro area, which accounts for 58 percent of the state's total.
