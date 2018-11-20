ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Mississippi County Sheriff pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Cory Hutcheson of East Prairie pleaded guilty to wire fraud, illegally possessing and transferring mobile data of others without lawful authority.
The 35-year-old admitted he ran a scheme to obtain individual’s location data from April 2014 through March 2017.
Hutcheson obtained the location data of mobile users including law enforcement officers, a judge, personal associates and friends.
“Sheriff Hutcheson simply misused an important law enforcement tool for his own purposes and, as a result, invaded the privacy of hundreds without the appropriate legal process,” U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said.
He faces a penalty of 20 years and a $250,000 fine on the wire fraud charge and another $250,000 fine on the transfer of identity information.
Hutcheson agreed to resign as Sheriff as part of the plea.
