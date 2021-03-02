A rural Missouri county near the Iowa border says it was left with around 1,500 unused doses from a mass vaccination drive it held on Saturday.
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Another rural Missouri county has more COVID-19 vaccines than appointments.
On March 2, Lewis County Health Department reported they have openings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. County health department officials said vaccinations will be given out until 3:45 p.m. to those who qualify at the Caldwell building outside of Canton. Those who want to get the vaccine Tuesday should call 573-767-5312.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
Lewis County is located about 150 miles north of St. Louis.
The extra doses come amid complaints that rural Missouri has been favored when it comes to vaccine supply, something that Governor Mike Parson has denied. Monday, state health officials said they are planning for more mass vaccination events in the St. Louis area, but have not stated dates or times.
