MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri congressman sent a letter to Queen Elizabeth II requesting that she strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles after the couple posted a video urging Americans to vote in the 2020 election.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), who was elected to Missouri's 8th congressional district, shared a letter he sent the queen Friday alleging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are campaigning against President Trump and interfering with upcoming election.
In the letter, Smith also asked the British government to put a stop to it.
"As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters," Smith wrote. "I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Election, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections and the Duke's status as a guest of the United States."
In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen in a joint video that aired on Sept. 22 as a part of Time Magazine's "Time 100" TV special. They urged Americans to register to vote and "to reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."
The couple did not endorse any candidate in the video but Smith believes the statement was an endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The Duchess of Sussex, whose political opinions are thinly disguised and widely reported, went so far as to label the 2020 election the 'most important election of our lifetime,'" said Smith. "Those actions represent a serious breach of the British Royal Family policy of political neutrality. "
Prince Harry and Markle officially exited their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31. The transition came as the couple settled with their 10-month-old son, Archie, in the Los Angeles area.
Read Smith's full statement here:
Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it. See my full letter below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/64BdQjYBnG— Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) October 9, 2020
