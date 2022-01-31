Missouri committee to discuss anti-hair discrimination bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri lawmakers will hold a hearing for two Crown Act bills.

Natural hair movement picking up speed in St. Louis amid COVID-19 pandemic More and more people, especially Black women, are choosing to ditch the chemicals and wear their hair natural.

The Crown Act protects against discrimination over Black hairstyles like braids, locs, and cornrows. The natural hair movement has been going on for years but has been increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many people to style their own hair for months while salons were closed.

The bills up for discussion Monday will specifically focus on schools. The NAACP said 13 states have enacted the act along with 28 cities that have not. Thirty states have pre-filed, filed, or intend to introduce the legislation.

Last year, Missouri passed the committee. The year before it passed in the House but failed in the Senate. Similar discussions about legislation in Illinois have been had but no changes yet.