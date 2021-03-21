ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A bill in the Missouri legislature would crack down on protesters blocking streets and opponents of Senate Bill 26 say it's a direct attack on first amendment rights.

A Missouri coalition of civil and human rights organizations as well as religious and elected leaders are calling the bill an anti-protest bill. The group is going to Jefferson City on Monday to protest it. While they say the bill has racial undertones, opponents say it will hurt anyone who wants their voice heard.

"What we are trying to get people to understand is this is not a BLM or anti-BLM bill, we are talking about people who are pro-life or pro choice, unions who want to picket, the LGBTQ community or women's group or any group who feel that their voices are not heard and feel they have to engage in civil disobedience," Reverend Darryl Gray said.

The bill makes a number of other changes to current public safety laws. Supporters of the bill say it will help make people safer.