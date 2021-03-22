ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A bill in the Missouri legislature would crack down on protesters blocking streets and opponents of Senate Bill 26 say it's a direct attack on first amendment rights.

A Missouri coalition of civil and human rights organizations as well as religious and elected leaders are calling the bill an anti-protest bill. The group headed to Jefferson City on Monday to protest it. While they say the bill has racial undertones, opponents say it will hurt anyone who wants their voice heard.

The bill makes a number of other changes to current public safety laws. Supporters of the bill say it will help make people safer.

"I think we reserve felonies in this state for instances that folks have put their fellow man and women in direct physical danger," said State Senator Bill Engel. Engel is sponsoring Senate Bill 26, which after three offenses, results in a felony charge.

The bill allows citizens to prevent local governments from reducing police budgets and also makes it unlawful for groups of people to interfere with traffic on public roads. The bill increases penalties for vandalism and also allows for an in-depth investigation into law enforcement officers who have altercations with citizens.

"It's an attack on our first amendment speech," said Ponchita Argiearg, a member of the Organization of Black Struggle who came to support the opposition of the bill.

"Even if we have permits, to be in that place, if I bow down on my knees and start offering up a prayer, I could be criminalized for that" Reverend Bowie said.

The bill has already passed by the Missouri Senate. The House Crime Prevention Committee heard testimony on the bill Monday. Next, the committee will vote on the bill, which will send it to the House floor.