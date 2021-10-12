Columbia, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The State Historical Society of Missouri will celebrate 200 years of statehood Saturday with two bicentennial-themed exhibits at the Center for Missouri Studies.
Titled "Cultural Crossroads: Missouri in the Era of Statehood", the exhibit will feature artwork and objects associated with people who were part of Missouri's path to statehood. An original petition for statehood and an Osage tomahawk pipe are included in the exhibit.
“While power relationships between Indigenous Peoples, Euro-Americans, and people of African descent have been historically unequal, all have made important contributions to Missouri history,” Joan Stack, the State Historical Society of Missouri art curator, said. “This exhibit aims to explore those impacts and how they shaped what became the state of Missouri.”
The second exhibit, "Show Me a Bicentennial!", shows how communities across the state are highlighting their regional identities while also celebrating what brings Missourians together.
The free exhibits are on display at the Center for Missouri Studies in downtown Columbia from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.