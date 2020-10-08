JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com Staff) -- Missouri reported a jump of more than 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected cases reached the highest number since the pandemic began.
The state health department on Thursday said Missouri confirmed 1,505 more cases and 23 more deaths, for totals of 137,156 cases and 2,259 deaths since the pandemic started.
Since October began, the state is averaging 1,300 new cases per day. The rolling seven-day positivity rate reached a record high this week at more than 14%, but currently sits at 13.5%.
That is significantly above the nationwide positivity rate of 4.7%.
State health data shows 1,344 Missourians were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Wednesday. The seven-day average for hospitalizations was 1,204, also a new high since the pandemic began.
In the St. Louis region, the seven-day hospitalization average is 395 patients and 42% of all ventilators are in use. The seven-day average of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds is 146.
Nearly 40% of all COVID-19 cases in Missouri are from the St. Louis region, and more than 65% of the deaths.
And the state labor department reported initial unemployment claims rose last week, after falling steadily in the previous three weeks.
